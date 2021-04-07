Savor The Flavors of Tamarac

Boca Raton, FL – The City’s Economic Development Office has contracted Denise Righetti, Savor Our City’s Chief Foodie Officer to spearhead a 6-month marketing & rebranding initiative to help promote their independent restaurant businesses as they work to recover from the economic impacts of COVID. In addition, the goal is to strengthen Tamarac’s brand in the region as a vibrant and diverse city, with an excellent array of diverse cuisines.

To help accomplish this goal, Savor Our City is rolling out a 6-month Tamarac Restaurant Promotional Campaign, “Savor The Flavors Tamarac,” April-September 2021. Our aim is to promote our restaurant scene in both Tamarac and to the South Florida region, working to drive additional business and customers to our community”, says Lori Funderwhite, Economic Development Manager, City of Tamarac.

We have a lot of exciting initiatives planned over the next 6-months including a multi-channel 6-month marketing campaign, hosting a free citywide food-centric scavenger hunt open to the public taking place throughout the month of August; and promoting the City’s firstannual “Tasty Tamarac” People’s Choice Award. We’ll also host monthly restaurant business workshops for owners such as “How to Offer Virtual Cooking Classes and Where to List Them”; shoot promo “sizzle reel” videos for the restaurants for social media; and update the online Flavors of Tamarac Map for distribution in print and digitally.

About Savor Our City: An experienced restaurant promoter, Denise Righetti founded Savor Our City in 2014, after working as the Marketing Manager for Investments Limited/Royal Palm Place in Downtown Boca Raton for 4+ years where she supported the 100+ mom & pop restaurants by providing marketing and event planning services to help drive traffic to their businesses.