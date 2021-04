Disability in one sector of life need not prevent other sound contributions!

—In – PHYSICAL CHALLENGES CAN’T PREVENT CREATIVE ACHIEVEMENTS! – my new vlog, I share the inspirational story of a woman who, despite physical challenges, was able to find ways to use her creativity and achieve significant heights in her life! S.L.

—Dr. Synesio Lyra, Jr. is multitalented influencer: blogger, writer, newspaper columnist, professor, and minister.