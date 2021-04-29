Palm Beach County Sports Commission Host’s Baseball Olympic Qualifier Alongside Play Treasure Coast Sports Tourism

By: Brianna Smith

On May 31 the cities of West Palm Beach and Port Saint Lucie will present some of the world’s best of the best baseball players as they vie for a chance to make an appearance at the XXXII Olympiad Tokyo 2020.

The Ballpark of Palm Beaches and Clover park will be the venues where teams USA, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, and Colombia will compete for their spot, all the way through June 5.

Over the course of 16 games each team will go head to head working toward placing their country in the six-team in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament.

The eight teams are split into two groups of four, group “A” and group “B.” Both groups will compete from May 31-Jun 3 and the remaining two teams (one from each group) will advance to the super round where they will battle for that final spot.

Of course, due to COVID-19 and the event abiding by the CDC social distancing guidelines, 26% of the stadium’s capacity will be allowed in attendance, which accounts for about 21,000 guests. Each section will be socially distanced in a pod-like form and that will fit one to six people per pod.

The conference was filled with many officials who are in support of Palm Beach Sports and Treasure Coast, but also in attendance were a couple of former MLB players and Olympic Gold medalists, such as Luis Alicea (previous MLB player and coach) and Chrarles Johnson (‘92 USA Olympian, previous MLB catcher, 2x NL All- Star).

“The teams and the entire baseball world are all looking forward to this exciting moment to arrive on the road to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said. “Now with the dates and venues locked in place, anticipation builds even higher for this important qualifier, which we hope will provide an excellent preview of the Tokyo 2020 Games and what they represent, as a symbol of hope and inspiration.”

To learn more about the games, dates, time, tickets and any other information please visit Tickets.com or go to the OAQ baseball Facebook page.