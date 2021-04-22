Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a Seat Belt & Child Safety Restraint Enforcement

Saturday, April 24, 2021 * 8 am to 4 pm

Boca Raton, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a countywide Occupant Protection Enforcement on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

The purpose of this operation is to conduct high-visibility, zero-tolerance enforcement of all Florida State Statutes regarding seat belt usage and child safety restraints.

The locations of the enforcement will be in the unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County.

The hours of operation will be from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.