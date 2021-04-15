Mother’s Day Must-Haves from the Morikami Museum Store + Free Gift
Boca Raton, FL – This Mother’s Day, May 9, let’s bend a knee to all the amazing super women in our lives – from South Florida to Themyscira (Wonder Woman’s hip hometown) – with great gifts that will rock their world, compliments of Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.
Take haha‘s (“mother” in Japanese) taste buds on a culinary adventure – to the Land of the Rising Sun! – with a wasabina herb seed growing kit ($12). Packed in a plastic lined paper bag and tied like traditional bags of rice, the Wasabina kit features wasabi flavored mustard greens that are tasty and easy to grow. The kit includes potting mix, seeds, and gardening instructions. Once established, the plant can be easily transplanted to a larger pot or added to the garden. Wasabina grows quickly and should be harvested young for best flavor.
For nature-loving gals, shower them with sumptuous sakura (cherry blossoms). Eco-friendly sakura scarves ($80) are glamorous sheaths for poolside gatherings and blooming cherry blossom snow globes ($60) are the perfect way to celebrate Spring year-round at home.
For the culturalist, give the gift of great taste. Individual ($60) and dual ($95) museum memberships offer fabulous rewards including free admission to the museum and gardens, members-only priority access to bucket list-worthy festivals, as well as exclusive invitations to members-only receptions and special events. As a parting gift, receive a complimentary rose quartz sakura necklace (choice of gold or silver 16″ chain) when you spend $50 or more at the Museum Store. One per customer. Available while supplies last.
Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.