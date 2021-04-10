Morkiami Museum Opens New Exhibit

The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach will open their newest exhibition on May 8 to highlight the work of Japanese artist and scientist Iwasaki Tsuneo.

The Painting Enlightenment: Experiencing Wisdom and Compassion through Art and Science is the newest exhibition to the museum. It will feature work by Japanese artist and scientist Iwasaki Tsuneo. The exhibition will be on display starting May 8 until Sep. 19.

A painting by Iwasaki Tsuneo. Photo/ Morikami Museum

When Tsuneo retired as a biologist, he expanded his own practice of copying sacred texts, called shyakyō. Shyakyō is a form of devotion with a long history in Japan. Instead of separating the verses written into vertical blocks, Tsuneo decided to express his creative ability.

Tsuneo created his own unique process of reconfiguring verses into images such as DNA, bubbles, lightning bolts, atoms and ants. He created this artistic practice to express the relationship between science and Buddhism.

Tsuneo’s paintings create a thoughtful journey and meditations on the interconnectedness of the universe. He makes distinctions between image, text and thought with imagery that represents the scientific phenomena and Buddhist principles.

The galleries of the museum are currently closed in order to prepare for this upcoming exhibit. Guests and members can still visit the gardens outdoors during the museum’s business hours Tues. through Sun. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on current and past exhibits, visit morikami.org.