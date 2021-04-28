Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team Announces 2021 Race Schedule

Extreme Sports Legend Travis Pastrana and Hall of Champions Inductee Brit Lilly to Return in the Driver’s Seat

Boca Raton, FL – In 2020, extreme sports legend Travis Pastrana shared the driver’s seat of the 47-foot Miss GEICO Victory catamaran with childhood friend and world champion racer Brit Lilly. Co-competing in the cockpit with throttleman Steve Curtis, the trio clinched a world championship title during the 2020 World Offshore Championship Series.

Most races were forced to cancel in 2020 due to COVID restrictions. As conditions improved, Miss GEICO was able to participate in five separate events towards the end of the year. Due to travel restrictions, many of the international teams were unable to participate during the 2020 season. The limited schedule provided the perfect opportunity for new drivers Pastrana and Lilly to hone their skills and learn how to harness the power of the 2200hp Miss GEICO powerboat.

“Last year, I was able to get some experience driving Miss Geico and was able to build some confidence alongside Steve Curtis,” said Pastrana. “This year I’m looking forward to building on that, pushing my limits, and seeing where I stack up against a competitive field of boats. I can’t wait!”

“Over my thirty-five year career I have had the opportunity to work with dozens of drivers and Travis and Brit are two of the very best. With more time together, we will really start to click,” said Steve Curtis.

Miss GEICO Racing competes in Class ONE which consists of the fastest race boats in the world. The 47-foot-long Miss GEICO Victory catamaran is made of carbon and Kevlar for high performance and can reach top speeds of 170 mph. Class ONE boats weigh exactly 11,750 pounds with twin 1100 horsepower race engines governed by Mercury Racing. The engines are factory sealed to ensure fair competition. All teams must also use the same propeller dimensions. The skill and expertise of the driver and throttleman are the primary determiners for winning races.

With identical boat weights, engine horsepower, and propeller sizes, Travis, Brit, and Steve will work closely with the team’s world-renowned crew chief, Gary Stray, to make adjustments in the boat setup, propeller pitch, and plans for precise course management and strategy.

Class ONE boats are scheduled to compete in six world class races during the upcoming season. Stops include events in Cocoa Beach, FL; Sarasota, FL; Michigan City, IN; St. Pete Beach, FL; Fort Myers Beach, FL; and Key West, FL. The Miss GEICO Team will compete in five of these events with additional races in other series including the team’s annual air vs. sea race with the GEICO Skytypers during the Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

The Miss GEICO Team is expected to make numerous appearances on the winner’s podium during the 2021 season.

MISS GEICO 2021 SCHEDULE

Ft. Lauderdale Air Show Ft. Lauderdale, FL May 8-9

Thunder on Cocoa Beach Cocoa Beach, FL May 20-23

Sarasota Power Boat Grand Prix Sarasota, FL June 26-28

St. Clair Classic St. Clair, MI July 30-Aug 1

Great Lakes Grand Prix Michigan City, IN Aug 5-8

St. Pete Power Boat Grand Prix St. Pete, FL Sept 3-5

Crystal Coast Grand Prix Morehead City, NC Sept 10-12

Clearwater Offshore Nationals Clearwater, FL Oct.1-3

Roar Offshore Fort Myers, FL Oct. 7-9

Englewood Beach Waterfest Englewood, FL Nov. 18-21

*OPA World Championships

For the latest updates on the OFFICIAL Miss GEICO Racing, follow the team on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MISSGEICOTEAMUSA/ or visit the team’s website at http://www.missgeicoracing.com.

About the Miss GEICO Racing Team

Miss GEICO Offshore Race Team is owned by AMF Riviera Beach, LLC (“AMF”). The partners are Gary Goodell, Scott Colton, Gary Stray, Scotty Begovich, and Marc Granet. Miss GEICO holds numerous world speed records as well as national, and world titles. Since its inception in 2004, Miss GEICO has won 11 world titles and more than 100 individual races. Miss GEICO is headquartered in Riviera Beach, FL.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and has a national workforce of more than 40,000 associates.