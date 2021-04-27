Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has announced that federally supported vaccination sites have resumed with the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Each site will have the capacity to administer up to 3,000 doses per day. Emergency Management site staff have received additional training, based on the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. Additionally, the COVID-19 consent and screening form has new language in the immunization screening guidance section to comply with recently issued guidance.

The Florida Senate released its tax package in Senate Bill 7068. Like the Florida House tax package, the Senate proposed a back-to-school sales tax holiday, a disaster preparedness sales tax holiday, and extends the data center sales tax exemption. The Senate tax package also includes the extension of the Qualified Targeted Industry Tax Refund Program and the elimination of community benefit reporting for non-profit hospitals. This bill will now be negotiated by the House and Senate before final passage.

Additionally, The Florida Legislature is poised to pass a significant constitutional measure that will protect the citizen’s initiative process. Florida Senate Bill 1890 caps donations to constitutional amendments in a similar way to candidates, ensuring that the citizen’s initiative process reflects the will of the citizens. This measure is an important defense of the structure of our state government and protects the constitutional rights of Floridians at the ballot box. SB 1890 is now on its 3rd reading in the House and ready for final passage.

Boca Ice and Fine Arts Center, located at 900 Peninsula Corporate Circle in Boca Raton, held its groundbreaking ceremony this weekend with an anticipated open date in early 2022. The newly constructed facility is a first of its kind for Palm Beach County and will feature two state-of-the-art ice sheets, along with U.S. National Champion Figure skating staff and National Hockey League level coaches. Additionally, the facility will feature a running track and ballet and dance studios. This special, multi-use community asset further demonstrates why our region is the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

