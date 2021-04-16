Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Palm Beach County officials announced that the County’s mask mandate will remain in place for at least another month. The mandate requires people to wear face coverings inside businesses, government buildings, public places where social distancing is not possible, as well as Palm Tran transit services. County Mayor David Kerner said the county would reevaluate the mandate approximately 25 days from now to determine whether to extend it or repeal it outright.

The Healthcare District of Palm Beach County is re-opening its vaccine booking portal. Florida residents 16 years of age and older will be able to book an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine. A parent or guardian must be present at the appointment for individuals who are 16 and 17 years old. More than 16,000 appointments will be available at the county’s three mass vaccination sites. Appointment dates will be available between Tuesday, April 20 and Thursday, May 6. To schedule an appointment, click here.

The IRS has released new guidance in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 that relates to business meal expenses at restaurants. Within the legislation, businesses are now allowed to deduct 100% of food and beverage business-related meals that occurred after December 31, 2020, and before January 1, 2023. In Addition, this temporary 100% deduction includes any related sales tax, delivery fees and tips. A restaurant, as defined by the Internal Revenue Service, is a business that prepares and sells food or beverages to retail customers for immediate consumption, regardless of whether the food or beverages are consumed on the business’s premises. To ensure your business is benefiting from this additional 50% deduction in this legislation, contact your Accountant for more details. For a list of Chamber member Accountants, click here.

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store.

We continue to provide you with valuable virtual and in-person experiences. Most virtual programs are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel.

Below is a list of our upcoming virtual and in-person experiences:

4/16 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Boynton Beach First Responders Awards Presentation

Sponsored By: Baptist Health

Topic: Recognize and honor a Police Officer, Firefighter, and Paramedic of the Year

Click here to register

4/20 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Free Workshop

Topic: PR Series – Part 2: How to Write a Press Release

Speaker: Joanne Polin, President & Founder of Polin Public Relations

Click here to register

4/20 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual PULSE

Topic: A Look Into Travel & Tourism 2021

Speakers: Phillip DiPonio, General Manager, Wyndham Boca Raton Hotel

Kristina Cooper, Vice President of Finance Administration, Travelmation

Heather Andrews, Assistant Vice President, Content & Community Engagement, Discover The Palm Beaches

Click here to register

4/20 – 3:00 p.m. Virtual Economic Development Committee Meeting

Topic: What are 35 Mules?

Speaker: Crystal Stiles, Sr. Director, Economic Development, Florida Power & Light

Click here to register

4/21 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual South Health Care Advocacy Network (S.H.A.N.)

Sponsored By: Memorial Health System

Topic: Creating a Dynamic PowerPoint Presentation

Speaker: Sharon Daniel, Virtual Business Coach

Click here to register

4/22 – 5:30 p.m. In-Person Exclusive Trustee Reception

Join us for our exclusive evening reception at Diamonds Direct

21078 St Andrews Blvd

Boca Raton, FL 33433

Click here to register

4/23 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Women’s Business Council Meeting

Topic: Female Executive Spotlight

Speaker: Michelle McGovern, Director of Government and Community Relations, Baptist Health South Florida

Click here to register

4/27 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Smart Talk For Women

Topic: Networking or Marketing in the New Normal –

How Do You Intend to Stay in Front of People and Get Noticed?

Speaker: Nancy Proffitt, Founder of Proffitt Management Solution

Click here to register

4/27 – 5:00 p.m. Virtual Live After Five

Topic: Meet, Connect and Have Fun at this Virtual Happy Hour

Click here to register

Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

