Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

The Palm Beach County School District announced that effective August 10, 2021, the District will return to in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 calendar year. As more School District employees are vaccinated, the data supporting the need for students to engage in in-person instruction is crucial. The District will still offer their remote instructional option through Palm Beach Virtual School. This virtual option is a separate program with its own staff of online instructors. All parents will receive an email from Palm Beach Virtual School that will include information about enrollment for the fall.

The City of Boynton Beach COVID-19 Vaccine appointment portal will re-open today at 5:00pm. Appointments will be available for Floridians ages 18+. Vaccines will be administered by the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue at the Ezell Hester, Jr. Community Center. The City has also created an appointment cancellation vaccine stand-by list. To learn more about the stand-by list and vaccination requirements, click here.

This Friday, April 16th, the Chamber will host its second annual Boynton Beach First Responders Awards Luncheon. During this virtual one-hour program, we will recognize and honor a Police Officer, Firefighter, and Paramedic of the Year. These brave professionals have been chosen by their departments for their courageous acts in service to the community of Boynton Beach. Thanks to Baptist Health (Bethesda East & West) for their title sponsorship, as well as ADT and Caron Treatment Centers for their support. Click here to register and support our first responders!

Boca Chamber Festival Days is the Chamber’s commitment to supporting the non-profit community. Non-profit Chamber Members join forces with for-profit Chamber Members to hold fundraising events during the month of August! The goal is to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the non-profit members to advance their important missions. The non-profit members receive tremendous exposure and marketing, including insertion in the Chamber’s Events Calendar, Community Calendar, multiple social media outlets and a printed calendar distributed throughout the community. For more information about getting your business involved in Boca Chamber Festival Days, contact Alison Miuccio, Membership Development Manager. The deadline to participate is June 11, 2021.

4/14 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn

Sponsored By: iTHINK Financial

Topic: Afraid your college costs will destroy your dream of retirement?

Speakers: Ken Tolchin, CPA

Barbara Miller, Operations Manager/ Director of Student Admission, Greene Education Foundation

Jorge Gonzalez, CMFC, CRPC – Greene Education Foundation

Click here to register

4/15 – 8:00 a.m. Virtual Boynton Beach Coffee Plus

Enjoy this FREE monthly networking opportunity. Grab a cup of coffee, meet new people and give your best 30-second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins!

Click here to register

4/15 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Successful Women In Business Luncheon

Topic: Social Styles: How to Communicate Effectively

Speaker: Lisa Davis, Managing Partner 1847 Financial

Wyndham Hotel – Boca Raton

1950 Glades Road / Wyndham Way

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Click here to register

4/16 – 12:00 p.m. Virtual Boynton Beach First Responders Awards Presentation

Sponsored By: Baptist Health

Topic: Recognize and honor a Police Officer, Firefighter, and Paramedic of the Year

Click here to register

4/20 – 8:30 am. Virtual Free Workshop

Topic: PR Series – Part 2: How to Write a Press Release

Speaker: Joanne Polin, President & Founder of Polin Relations

Click here to register

4/20 – 3:00 p.m. Virtual Economic Development Committee Meeting

Topic: What are 35 Mules?

Speaker: Crystal Stiles, Sr. Director, Economic Development

Florida Power & Light

Click here to register

4/21 – 8:30 a.m. Virtual South Health Care Advocacy Network (S.H.A.N.)

Sponsored By: Memorial Health System

Topic: Creating a Dynamic PowerPoint Presentation

Speaker: Sharon Daniel, Virtual Business Coach

Click here to register

