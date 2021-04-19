Meals on Wheels Will Sell Baked Goods for Mother’s Day in Palm Beach County

The Meals on Wheels of Palm Beach County is hosting their “Quiche Your Mother, Pie It Forward” fundraiser from April 19- May 5. Their menu ranges from broccoli cheddar quiches to blueberry pies and all orders must be placed in advance online.

This fundraiser is set to take place at their kitchen located at 2635 Old Okeechobee Road in West Palm Beach. All proceeds from this event will go toward giving fresh meals for “homebound seniors” in Palm Beach County.

“This is a kind of spin-off of our most popular and successful fundraiser that we hold each fall, which is called ‘Pie It Forward,” Meals on Wheels of Palm Beach County Director of Events Maura Nelson said to The Sun Sentinel. “With COVID this year, we thought what better year with people trying to stay home and think of new ways to do things. We couldn’t have our typical social fundraiser that we host each spring- it’s an in-person event. We thought this might be a good time to gauge the interest of the community to offer quiches and pies for people to enjoy in their homes on Mother’s Day.”

For more information on how to order online visit mowpbpie.org/.