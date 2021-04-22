Mcdougle Technical Institute Prep Holding Prep Day For All Unsigned High School Seniors

Boca Raton, FL – McDougle Technical Institute Preparatory will be holding a Prep Day on Saturday, April 24 at Carter Park (1450 W. Sunrise Blvd in Fort Lauderdale) from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. MTI Prep’s Bison football team is led by Head Coach Arturo Freeman.

The Prep Day is open to all unsigned high school seniors. The athletes will go through a series of training and agility drills and will be elevated for a spot on the MTI prep football team. Those interested can register at gomtiprep.org. Walk-ups are also welcome.

“We are looking forward to evaluating in state and out of state talent. Covid has presented a lot of challenges for the Class of ‘21 but we believe that there’s still hope and MTI Prep post grad will give students another opportunity,” said MTI Prep Head Coach Arturo Freeman. Freeman brings over 20 years of football experience with six years as a defensive back for the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

Schedule of Events:

OPEN HOUSE: Friday, April 23rd

9am – 12pm: Appointments

1pm – 3pm: Walk-ins

4pm –7pm: Appointments

PREP DAY: Saturday, April 24th

11:30am: OL/DL – Check-in

12:00pm – 1:30pm – On Field

12:00pm: QB, RB, LB, and TE –Check-in

12:30pm – 2:00pm – On Field

12:30pm: WR, DB, Specialists – Check-in

1:00pm – 2:30pm – On Field

2:30pm – Call-up

NFL Legend and South Florida native Stockar McDougle and his wife Octavia McDougle launched McDougle Technical Institute Preparatory (MTI Prep) in 2019. MTI Prep has locations in Pompano Beach and Gainesville.

MTI Preparatory (MTI Prep) is a K-12 Florida Private High School and a post-graduate athletic program that is committed to helping student-athletes with career and college preparation. The athletic program offered at MTI is a six to ten-month program. Student-athletes engage in a rigorous sports program to work on improving strength and conditioning levels, playing ability, time management, accountability, confidence, maturity and leadership. The athletic teams compete against NAIA and Division III Junior Varsity Collegiate teams, Junior College Prep teams and Clubs teams to showcase the student’s talent for exposure in order to gain advancement and scholarships to college.



MTI Prep is located at 1955 N Federal Highway #207 in Pompano Beach. MTI Prep offers student housing, food service, athletics, and a campus life experience for student’s ages 16 to 26. MTI Prep is the only Post Grad Prep School that focuses on college and career prep. The vocational program offers sports and wellness programs such as Massage Therapy, Barbering, Internet Marketing, Sports and Fitness Management, Sports Management, Physical Therapy Assistant, Medical Assistant, Criminal Justice, Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management and Construction Operations.Financial aid and scholarships are available to those who qualify, making it an affordable option for students and parents that need the opportunity. For more information, please visit, https://mtiprep.org or Instagram @mtiprep.