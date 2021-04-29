Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Principal Set to Fly with U.S. Navy Blue Angels

Michelle Kefford

Michelle Kefford Chosen as ‘Key Influencer’ Flier

Boca Raton, FL – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels have selected Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Principal Michelle Kefford to be their “Key Influencer” flier in advance of the 2021 Fort Lauderdale Air Show, it was announced today by show officials.

The Blue Angels will headline the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, scheduled for May 8-9, over Fort Lauderdale Beach.

On Wednesday, May 5, at noon (from Jetscape – Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Alpha Hangar, 350 S.W. 34th Street, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33315), Kefford will experience the ride of her life in the backseat of an F/A-18 Super Hornet with Blue Angel #7 Lieutenant Julius Bratton as her pilot.

“I’m incredibly excited about this opportunity,” said Kefford. “It’s such an honor to be chosen by the Blue Angels as a ‘Key Influencer’.”

In every show market where the Blue Angels perform, they honor a “Key Influencer” (defined as an individual who helps shape attitudes and opinions of youth in their communities) with an hour-long flight.

Kefford has been the principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for the past two years. She was named to the leadership role in 2019, as the school community continued its recovery from the February 14, 2018, tragedy that took place on the campus.

Prior to her current position, Kefford served as the principal of Charles W. Flanagan High School for eight years, leading the school to its first ever grade of “A,” amongst many other accolades.

Kefford was honored as Broward County Public Schools Principal of the Year in 2018, Florida’s Principal of the Year in 2019, the Florida Association of School Administrators Principal of the Year in 2020 and was named a finalist for the National Association of Secondary School Principals National Principal of Year award in 2021.

In addition to her role as a high school principal, she serves as a mentor for aspiring leaders in Broward County, as well as a trainer and facilitator of numerous leadership courses. She also volunteers at her church, teaching adolescents in the community.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show will once again take place under a series of “Stay Safe and Separate Initiatives” to ensure the safety of guests and spectators at this year’s event. For more information about these initiatives and about the show, please visit the event website — https://fortlauderdaleairshow.com/.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show is the second destination on the AirDotShow Live Tour that will visit six destinations in 2021 including Cocoa Beach, Florida; Atlanta; Ocean City, Maryland; New York; and Orlando. For more information on the tour please visit https://air.show.