Lynn University Goes Gold for Pediatric Oncology Support Team

Every year, Lynn University hosts a week-long fundraising event called Knight-a-thon to benefit the Pediatric Oncology Support Team of South Florida. This year’s event will take place at Lynn University from April 19-23.

Prior to COVID-19, Knight-a-thon is a twelve-hour-long dance fundraiser event that is planned by the student body. During the event, students participate in fundraising activities to benefit the Pediatric Oncology Support Team. Some activities include dunk tanks, food trucks, and off-campus proceeds at different restaurants that partner with Lynn.

Knight-A-Thon event in 2019. Photo/ @knightathon Instagram

This year, the event will occur for five days to ensure the safety of students and families. The first event begins on April 19 with inflatables and a center to make cards to deliver to the POST heroes that battle with illness every day in the campus courtyard. Throughout the week, students will host activities to promote fundraising. Knight-a-thon will conclude with two events on April 23.

On the final day, students will learn how to make a difference in pediatric cancer around the world. That night, the event will end with a tie-dye table and a DJ to reveal the fundraising grand total.

For more information about the Pediatric Oncology Support Team of South Florida, visit postfl.org. To donate, visit post.z2systems.com