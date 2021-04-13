Lynn University and Sodexo Team Up for Kitchen Academy Class for Students

Kitchen Academy, Cooking class, Culinary Lab

Boca Raton, FL – Sodexo, a leader in food services and facilities management, has teamed up with Lynn University to help enhance the on-campus experiences for students with a special program called Kitchen Academy. Kitchen Academy sessions are offered every semester and hosted in a kitchen lab where students learn culinary skills alongside professional Sodexo chefs in a fun and safe environment.

The class has garnered positive reviews and has been seen as a valuable life skills course for some students.

“Many students move off campus after their first year in college, and Kitchen Academy helps them gain valuable life skills that they’ll use far beyond their time at Lynn,” said Theresa Gallo, Associate Dean of Students at Lynn University. “These types of programs also help keep students engaged outside of the classroom, which supports their overall success in college.”

Sodexo is of the same mindset. The company is a leader in quality of life services and is a partner to more than 850 colleges and universities in the United States and Canada.

“Promoting overall health and wellness is an important pillar of our Lynn University partnership,” said Sam Ramos, Sodexo’s General Manager of Dining Services. “Throughout the past year, we have maintained a commitment to engaging our students in educational opportunities, while promoting a sense of community, and all in a safe environment. Kitchen Academy provides a fantastic way for our chef to teach students real-life kitchen skills, like ingredient prep, cooking temperatures, and food presentation. These hands-on courses help prepare students for life beyond the classroom, and we are so pleased to be a part of Lynn’s overall mission of student success.”

The most recent Kitchen Academy session was held last month with another one in the works for next semester.