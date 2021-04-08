Local couple recycles beach trash in creative ways

A Boca Raton couple recycles trash they find on the beach by turning them into crafts. As reported by WPTV News, Tom and Rita Madden have created their own miniature world with beach garbage.

Rita says that this started because she found so much trash on the beach and wanted to create something from it. Together, the couple created what they call the ‘pandemic playground.’

“It is usually after a weekend we find most,” says Tom Madden. The couple says that most of the litter found are used face masks and even contain large pieces of trash. The couple frequently works together to build their pandemic playground with what they find on local beaches.

Tom and Rita Madden hope to inspire others to create their own pandemic playground. They want to encourage people to stay safe and keep the beaches clean.

“If everyone had their own Pandemic Playground, our beaches would be pristine,” says Madden.

The couple displays their artwork from their apartment window for all to see. They also say that they’re excited to show their grandkids their artwork. Both of them are proud of their pandemic playground and cleaning the beaches.