LaBonte Handley Duo Presents “Mix Up Your Music”

Maestro James Brooks-Bruzzese

Maestros Lorenzo Turchi-Floris

Boca Raton, FL – The LaBonte Handley Piano Duo will present an evening of a la carte selections on April 16, 2021 presented by Musicfor America at the Deerfield Beach Historical Society, as a part of their Spring cultural series. Funded in part by the Community Foundation of Broward, as a part of their “Arts Matters” program, the potpourri of repertoire in “Mix Up Your Music” will feature selections from the pops, jazz, classical and Latin genres. The evening begins with complimentary wine and cheese at 6:30 pm and the concert begins at 7 pm.

Musicfor America, under the artistic direction of Maestros Lorenzo Turchi-Floris and James Brooks-Bruzzese, is dedicated to the humanitarian use of the arts to improve individual lives and communities throughout the United States and the Americas and is the newest member of the long standing Musicfor international alliance.

A large part of Musicfor’s efforts focus on the humanitarian sector helping to fund music educational programs, the purchase of musical instruments, the presentation of scholarships to deserving students, and sharing the magic of live musical presentations. More than 850 musicians and professional experts in various areas throughout the world work together for this common purpose.

Renee LaBonte is a classically-trained concert pianist with degrees and studies with faculty at St. Louis Institute of Music, Manhattanville College, Cleveland and Curtis Institutes among others. She is acclaimed for orchestral performances and recitals throughout Europe, Central and South America, Asia and the US. As the founding Executive Director of the Symphony of the Americas, she built the organization to its current status as a Broward County designated major cultural institution.

Sally Handley comes from a family of musicians, and is a philanthropic supporter of chamber music and music education in the schools, including a past volunteer music programmer of an after-school tutorial program for the Hispanic community in Broward. Presently she sits on the Board of the Washington Island Chamber Music Festival.

During the time of COVID when people go for comfort food, this duo went for comfort music ! Join them for a relaxing evening. Tickets are $ 15, and reservations may be made by calling (954) 429 – 0378. The Deerfield Beach Historical Society is located at 380 E. Hillsboro Blvd., Deerfield Beach, Florida.