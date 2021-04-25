Knight-a-Thon Goes Gold For The Kids

Last night, students at Lynn University ended Knight-a-Thon week by raising over $10,500 to benefit the Pediatric Oncology Support Team of South Florida.

Every year, the Lynn Leadership Institute at Lynn University hosts Knight-a-Thon. Planning for Knight-a-Thon begins at the start of each academic year. This year, students planned for a five-day event instead of the usual twelve-hour dance marathon.

Knight-a-Thon week began Apr. 19 with the going gold kick off. Students could donate $5 for five tickets or $20 for 30 tickets to enter a raffle contest. The raffle continued throughout the week and winners were announced Friday night.

Day four of Knight-a-Thon was candy themed. A life-size game of Candy Land was played by students featuring greek life members as characters. Students could donate $1 for their stick of cotton candy.

Day five of Knight-a-Thon brought different international cultures to campus. Students representing different countries had their own table with a description about the country and the different traditions that take place.

Last night was the finale of Knight-a-Thon. Students made their last incentives to fundraise for the Pediatric Oncology Support Team. Students donated money to create tie dye t-shirts, receive a henna tattoo, and enter the raffle competition.

Before the grand total was revealed, the CEO of POST South Florida shared a family’s story. A patient was 12-years-old and stayed in the hospital for two months after his leukemia diagnosis. The money donated to POST was able to help the family pay their bills and buy groceries while the mother could not work and the father stayed home with the other children.

Throughout the week, Knight-a-Thon raised a grand total of $10,518 for the Pediatric Oncology Support Team of South Florida. Each dollar will help families in need of financial assistance or emotional support during treatment. Families of POST can expect to feel the love and support from the Knight-a-Thon committee.

For more information about the Pediatric Oncology Support Team of South Florida, visit postfl.org.