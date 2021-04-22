Kicking Off Knight-a-Thon for the Kids

On Monday, students at Lynn University marked the commencement of the annual Knight-a-Thon to raise money for the Pediatric Oncology Support Team of South Florida.

The annual tradition began a few years ago at the university to raise money and provide support for POST. Last year, Knight-a-Thon was canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Typically, the event is held over a 12-hour period but due to COVID-19 regulations, Knight-a-Thon will take place Apr. 19-23.

Day one was the going gold kick off with a raffle entry for prizes. To enter, students could opt to pay five dollars for five tickets or $20 for 30 tickets. Each entry increases a chance for winning prizes such as gift cards, themed baskets, and other items. A hot dog food truck was also featured and 20 percent of the proceeds went to POST South Florida.

Day two of Knight-a-Thon was Disney-themed. Students decorated Mickey Mouse ears and wrote cards of encouragement for the pediatric patients. An ice cream truck was present for students to enjoy Mickey Mouse ice cream ears while supporting the cause for POST.

Day three’s theme is rodeo and carnival centered. In the afternoon, students rode a mechanical bull, enjoyed live music, participated in wagon races and entered the ongoing raffle competition to raise money for POST. The evening will feature carnival games and cotton candy.

This year, Knight-a-Thon has made a fundraising goal of $16,000 for the Pediatric Oncology Support Team. The proceeds will benefit families that need emotional and medical support while their child receives treatment. As of Wednesday afternoon, Lynn University students raised almost $8,000, with more donations expected to follow throughout the week.

Despite COVID-19 limiting patient and family interactions, the Pediatric Oncology Support Team of South Florida can expect to feel emotional support from the Lynn community.

For more information on Knight-a-Thon events throughout the week, visit @knightathon on their Instagram page. To donate to POST South Florida, click here.