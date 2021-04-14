Junior League of Boca Raton Celebrates 50 Years of Service

Debbie Abrams and Elizabeth Kelley-Grace

Boca Raton, FL – The Junior League of Boca Raton, which launched in 1971 as a Junior Service League, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. Since the organization’s founding, members have provided over a million hours of community service and, each year, donates $250,000 to community projects. In addition, several non-profits in the area were founded by the Junior League and gifted to the community.

The milestone will be celebrated at a 50th Anniversary Event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 at the Addison in Boca Raton. Co-chairs for the 50th Anniversary Celebration are Debbie Abrams and Elizabeth Kelley Grace. Honorary Co-chairs are Anne Vegso, Marina Morbeck and Betsy Eisenberg. Program Chairs are Nicole Mugavero and Anne Costello and the Design Chair is Clarrisa Gleichenhaus.

Underwriters thus far include Anne Vegso, Marina Morbeck, Investments Limited, Plastridge Insurance, Sklar Furnishings, and the Donnell Family.

“The impact that the Junior League has made in our community over the last 50 years is tremendous, said Cristy Stewart-Harfmann, President of the Junior League of Boca Raton. “Our 50th Anniversary Celebration will be a tribute to the thousands of women who have been members of the Junior League over the years and the important work they have done for our community.”

The 50th Anniversary Celebration will include dining, an open bar, a silent auction and entertainment. Tickets are $171 and can be purchased at jlbr.org

The Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR) is made up of over 600 highly motivated, educated and influential women who are committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through effective action of trained volunteers.

A few key projects of the Junior League include founding the Boca Raton Historical Society, restoring Singing Pines, founding and maintaining the Vegso Community Resource Center, supporting In the Pines housing and founding the Junior League of Boca Raton Diaper bank.

Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Marcy Bloom at [email protected] or visit jlbr.org.

About the Junior League of Boca Raton

Throughout the year, JLBR members will contribute more than 35,000 volunteer hours and donate more than $250,000 to support our mission of training volunteers, developing the potential of women and improving the South Florida community through impact areas: child welfare, hunger, and nonprofit support. To learn more about the JLBR, please contact the JLBR office at 561-620-2553 or visit www.JLBR.org.Connect with us on facebook.com/JuniorLeagueBocaRaton, or twitter.com/JLBocaRaton