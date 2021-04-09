Hospitality Industry Virtual Roundtable on April 20 to discuss COVID-19 impacts

The virtual roundtable hosted by Palm Beach State College “Open for Business: Season Wrap-Up” is meant for business owners, employees, and consumers of the hospitality industry. It will occur via Zoom on April 20 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. For registration information see the Events section on PBSC’s Facebook page, @PalmBeachStateCollege

“A diverse group of local industry leaders will share their experiences and discuss the business model shifts and best practices they implemented to save the 2020-21 season,” notes Joyce Edelstein, college relations and marketing specialist at PBSC.

This year marks the third virtual roundtable dedicated to the hospitality industry since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Aug. 11 was “Best Practices for the New Normal in Hospitality” and Oct. 27 explored the theme of “Lessons Learned: Propelling into 2021”. All previous events have hosted more than 100 attendees.

“As hospitality educators with close ties to the industry in our community, we wanted to do our part to support all the hospitality businesses as they face this unprecedented crisis,” said Brent Ferns, a PBSC associate dean and host of the event. “By bringing our business partners together to share experiences and solutions, we hope it has helped everyone gather strength and ideas to overcome and respond to challenges experienced as a result of the pandemic.”

A list of moderators and panelists can be found below:

Moderators:

Gene Paul Stifter, hospitality industry veteran

Heidi Ladika-Cipolla, department chair, hospitality programs, Palm Beach State College

Panelists:

Armend Berisha, food and beverage director, Bath and Tennis Club

Doug Fairall, brand marketing manager, Due South Brewing Co.

Christopher Mass, owner/operator, Whit’s Frozen Custard of Wellington, Stuart and Port St. Lucie

Stephanie Salgado, key account development manager, Nestlé Waters North America

Christopher Steele, general manager, Canopy by Hilton, Downtown West Palm Beach

For information about PBSC’s Hospitality and Tourism programs, visit www.palmbeachstate.edu/r/Business.