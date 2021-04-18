Homebound Seniors Can Sign Up for COVID-19 Vaccine
By: Robert S Weinroth
The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) announced in March a new way for homebound seniors to sign up to have a COVID-19 vaccine come directly to them.
Interested seniors should e-mail [email protected] with their name and phone number to put in a request. Someone from the Florida Division of Emergency Management will contact you within 72 hours to collect more information and schedule your appointment. At this time, FDEM is not accepting phone calls for homebound vaccination appointments.
For a comprehensive list of COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit: discover.pbcgov.org/coronavirus/Pages/vaccine.aspx