Gunster’s Business Litigation Practice Continues to Expand with Addition of Carlos A. Haag

MIAMI, Fla. (April 20, 2021) – Gunster, one of Florida’s oldest and largest full-service business law firms, is pleased to announce that Carlos A. Haag has joined the firm’s business litigation practice in its Miami office.



Haag represents national corporations on an array of civil litigation matters including class actions, antitrust suits, complex commercial disputes, and white-collar investigations. He has experience working on both state and federal courts cases.



Haag obtained his J.D. from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. While in law school, he was a senior editor for the Florida Law Review, a teaching assist for the Legal Writing and Trial Practice courses, and tutored first-year students in property law and legal writing. During his last semester, he externed for The Honorable Paul C. Huck in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.



Gunster’s business litigation practice, led by John W. Little III, seeks to defend business owners and operators by employing litigation strategies that preserve and fortify assets. Gunster attorneys are experienced in a broad range of commercial litigation matters and have represented Fortune 500 companies, middle-market and high-growth enterprises and entrepreneurs.

About Gunster

Gunster, Florida’s law firm for business, provides full-service legal counsel to leading organizations and individuals from its 11 offices statewide. Established in 1925, the firm has expanded, diversified and evolved, but always with a singular focus: Florida and its clients’ stake in it. A magnet for business-savvy attorneys who embrace collaboration for the greatest advantage of clients, Gunster’s growth has not been at the expense of personalized service but because of it. The firm serves clients from its offices in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Palm Beach, Stuart, Tallahassee, Tampa, Vero Beach, and its headquarters in West Palm Beach. With more than 200 attorneys and 200 committed support staff, Gunster is ranked among the National Law Journal’s list of the 500 largest law firms and has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Diverse Law Firms by Law360. More information about its practice areas, offices and insider’s view newsletters is available at www.gunster.com.

