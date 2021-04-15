GROOVYTEK TO OFFER FREE ON-LINE WEBINAR TO HELP CONSUMERS SAFEGUARD AGAINST ON-LINE FRAUDSTERS

Boca Chamber Member Update

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA (April 14, 2021) –GroovyTek, an education-based company that offers one-on-one, in-home and over the phone personal technology training sessions for smartphones, tablets and computers, will offer a FREE webinar, “Don’t Fall Victim to On-Line Fraud,” on Thursday, April 29 at 11 a.m. The webinar will give consumers tips on how to avoid on-line schemes and “phishing” scams. Experts will also answer questions.

Consumers can register for free at www.groovytek.com/webinar-register.

“While there are many savvy schemes and frauds invading in-boxes and circulating via personal devices, there are also steps consumers can take to avoid being taken advantage of,” said Matt Munro, founder of GroovyTek. “One of the most prevalent are advertisements and offers from imposter companies offering technical support plans.”

Some tips include:

· Do not click on a link from an unknown source, even if the sender seems legitimate.

· Do not give your personal information to an unknown site (or one that does not start with “https.”

· Change your passwords frequently.

· Do not open attachments from unknown sources.

· Always use browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Chrome or Firefox to log into your personal accounts.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the top fraud of 2020 was imposter scams, with government and business imposters being among the most common. Consumers reported a loss of $1.2 billion.

About GroovyTek

GroovyTek launched in 2015 as an education-based company that offers one-on-one, in-home personal technology training sessions for smartphones, tablets and computers. Built upon a personalized problem solving technique known as the Groovy Method, GroovyTek trainers serve clients patiently in one-hour sessions and help empower them to grasp personal technology in relatable, understandable terms. GroovyTek was created to serve clients and help them navigate the roads of technology independently. For more information about GroovyTek, visit www.GroovyTek.com. Follow GroovyTek on Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo.

Joanne Polin

Ph 561-350-8784

email [email protected]

www.polinpr.com