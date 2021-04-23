Golf course designed by Tiger Woods is proposed in Delray Beach

A new mini-golf course designed by Tiger Woods is being proposed n Delray Beach. As reported by CBS 12 News, the new business venture, along with Tiger Woods Ventures and PopStroke, will be proposed to the Delray Beach City Commission.

PopStroke has been in partnership with Tiger Woods Ventures since 2019 to design golf courses for Wood’s company.

The plan would include two 18-hole miniature golf courses on a three-acre site. The site would be located at 1314 N Federal Highway and would include a 4,500 square-foot restaurant, a children’s play area and spaces for outdoor games.

The site is expected to operate Sunday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.

PopStroke considers itself to be a “technology-infused golf-entertainment concept featuring professionally designed putting courses and exceptional food and beverage.” There is also a PopStroke location in Port St. Lucie.