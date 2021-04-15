GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team to Perform During the 2021 Fort Lauderdale Air Show

Boca Raton, FL – The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team will take flight during the 2021 Fort Lauderdale Air Show on May 8-9 along the shores of Fort Lauderdale, FL. The squadron of six World War II-era aircraft will perform their dynamic aerobatic precision flying demonstration as they celebrate their 15th anniversary season.

“Following a year where most cities were unable to host events of any sort involving large groups of people, we’re especially excited to participate in the Fort Lauderdale Air Show,” says team flight lead Larry Arken. “We consider it an honor to demonstrate the amazing abilities of these vintage warbirds on behalf of our sponsor, GEICO, while sharing a bit of aviation history. Despite being nearly 80 years old, the SNJ-2 is a testament to the engineering genius of the Greatest Generation. These aircraft are a dream to fly.”

The GEICO Skytypers fly six SNJs powered by 600-horsepower Pratt and Whitney engines. As training aircraft, the SNJ can perform all the maneuvers of a fighter plane, but at slower speeds. A majority of the team’s low-level flying demonstration takes place in front of the crowd. The historic sound of the vintage engines fills the air as the team demonstrates more than 20 different tactical maneuvers during its 18-minute, low-level flying demonstration.

Following their flight demonstration, the solo pilots from the team will break away from the rest of the formation to challenge the Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team in an air vs. sea duel. The water-bound 47’ Miss GEICO Victory Catamaran is powered by twin 1100 racing engines producing more than 2,200 horsepower and can reach speeds up to 170 mph. The driver and throttleman will contend with waves and current to reach top speeds while the pilots maneuver to extract every ounce of energy from the warbird aircraft in a battle of skill.

The team of elite aviators also creates giant skytyped messages utilizing a unique technology only used by a few organizations in the world. Flying five aircraft in a tight, line-abreast formation, the planes coordinate in typing messages with environmentally friendly puffs of white smoke. A computer located in the lead aircraft utilizes a custom programmed tablet to send commands to the other planes via radio signals. The result is astonishing to behold. Messages can be seen from 15 miles away in any direction with 20-25 characters generated in less than two minutes. Individual letters can be as tall as the Empire State Building.

The Fort Lauderdale Air Show returns to Fort Lauderdale on May 8-9 for two days of family fun featuring a lineup of world-class military and civilian performers. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will cap off each air show day by flying their signature blue and yellow F/A-18 Hornet fighters in a combination of awe-inspiring close-quarters formations and high-speed low-level passes.

For more information on the air show and VIP tickets, visit https://fortlauderdaleairshow.com.

For more information on the GEICO Skytypers, visit http://www.geicoskytypers.com.

The GEICO Skytypers are known for their thrilling airshow performances, but the team is firmly grounded in the community through its work with children’s charities and youth organizations. The team conducts presentations at youth centers, schools, hospitals, boys and girls clubs, community groups, ROTC programs, and veterans’ facilities. The Skytypers also host some of these events planeside, pending local and state regulations. Organizations interested in partnering with the GEICO Skytypers can request an appearance by emailing the team’s public affairs contact at [email protected].

About the GEICO Skytypers

The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team is based in Farmingdale, NY and has performed at air shows for more than 30 years. During the team’s tenure, it has received numerous awards, most recently the Art Scholl Showmanship Award for excellence in air show performance. For more information on the GEICO Skytypers, visit geicoskytypers.com. The team can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies and has a national workforce of more than 40,000 associates.