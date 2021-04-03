Future 6 To Host Free Therapeutic Surf Programs For Children With Special Needs

Boca Raton, FL – Future 6, a Florida based charity organization, is hosting their Free Surf Therapy Program for Children with Special Needs on Saturday April 10th at 9AM at Oceanfront Park in Boynton Beach, Florida. This event is free for participants from 4-17 years of age with any mental or physical disability. This free program will run once per month in Boynton Beach and participation is limited to 20 participants due to covid-19 precautions.

Future 6 Helping Hand Fund Inc, is a 501(c) 3 Charity that provides free ocean-centric programs for children with special needs. Volunteer based and comprised of local small business owners, surfers, and salt water enthusiasts, Future 6’s mission is to provide children with special needs opportunities to participate in free programs that are focused on natural confidence building, education, exercise, and the celebration of personal abilities versus disabilities.

Future 6 has been devastated from the effects of the Covid-19 Pandemic and unable to host their programs in 2020. Due to shutdowns and the high-risk nature of their participants, 2020 has left Future 6 on the cusp of shutting down, leaving hundreds of participants throughout Florida without the positive and therapeutic outlets of our programs. Future 6 is excited to be hosting their first event since 2019 and are looking for volunteers for all of our surf program dates in Boynton Beach and Melbourne.

To register to volunteer or for more information on our programs, visit their website at F6HelpingHand.org or contact Steve Abbott – Program Director for Future 6 Helping Hand Fund at [email protected]