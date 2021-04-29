Foundation Reaches Million Dollar Milestone with Delivery of Free School Supplies During Pandemic

Highland Elementary School Student

Boca Raton, FL – On Friday, April 30, 2021, the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County will deliver pallets of hand sanitizer to PBC School District-operated Title 1 schools in the Glades Region providing this essential classroom necessity to teachers and students. Joining the Foundation will be School Board Member Marcia Andrews, District 6. With this delivery, the Education Foundation will surpass the milestone of distributing $1 million dollars in free school supplies and classroom resources this school year alone. Five years ago, it was the vision of Meredith Trim, Founder of Ventus Charitable Foundation, and dedicated Education Foundation Board of Director, to support teachers with free supplies and resources for their classrooms so they do not need to use personal funds to do so.

Managing larger donations of school supplies is possible with the recent acquisition of a 14’ box truck due to the generous support from The Batchelor Foundation, The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, and The Honda Classic. The donation of hand sanitizer was possible because of the Foundation’s partnership with the Kids in Need Foundation. Currently serving 63 Title I schools throughout the district, the Education Foundation’s Red Apple Supplies program plans to partner with additional schools each year expanding services to provide school supplies for additional students, teachers, and under-resourced schools.

WHAT: The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County’s signature program, Red Apple Supplies, reaches $1 million in distribution of free school supplies to teachers and students during the 2020-2021 academic school year, amid a pandemic.

WHEN: Friday, April 30, 2021

WHERE: A delivery to School District-operated Title 1 schools in the Glades Region with School Board Member Marcia Andrews, District 6

HOW: A pivot to “Online & On the Move” teacher online shops & mobile deliveries to Title 1 partner schools during the 2020-2021 school year

WHY: To equip students and teachers with the essential school supplies improving access for students and reducing the amount teachers spend out of their own personal finances.

About the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, Inc.

The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County is the nexus of Palm Beach County’s public-school system, the private sector, and the community. The Education Foundation facilitates student achievement by supporting high-quality public education through partnerships, grants, events, and public awareness. Visit EducationFoundationPBC.org to learn more about how the Education Foundation supports the students, teachers, and schools in Palm Beach County.