Florida pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following federal recommendation

Following the CDC and FDA recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida is pausing the use and administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.

In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia). All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

“We’re respecting that decision. We’re gonna follow that recommendation and monitor for the time being,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Manatee County Tuesday morning. “But I think that what they’re doing is out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the joint CDC and FDA Statement, CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases.

As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.