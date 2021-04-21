Florida Blue to Provide Transportation to COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments for Members

Florida Blue teams with Lyft and other transportation groups to help eliminate barriers to vaccinations

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Blue, the state’s Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, is teaming with Lyft and other transportation companies to offer its members access to rides to and from vaccination appointments as part of its services to support vaccination events across the state.

The transportation services are available to members with Medicare Advantage, individual and family health plans, such as Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans, and fully insured employer-provided plans. The state’s largest insurer has teamed up with Lyft to provide access to rides for people with individual, family and employer health plans, offering ride credits of up to $25 each way, and transportation companies Kaizen Health and ModivCare (formerly LogistiCare) for its Medicare Advantage members.

“Throughout the pandemic, Florida Blue has rolled out new tools and assistance programs to help our members and their communities get essential care and services,” said Pat Geraghty, GuideWell and Florida Blue president and CEO. “Accessibility should not be an obstacle for getting vaccinated. We are working with our partners to take members to vaccination sites and to bring pop-up sites to communities in need.”

Members needing transportation assistance should call the toll-free number on the back of their Florida Blue card or their local Florida Blue Center at 877-352-5830. The centers’ neighborhood nurses and community specialists can answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, including where they can get one.

For Florida Blue members receiving a two-dose vaccine, the insurer will assist with access to transportation for both doses.

The transportation assistance is the latest effort undertaken by the Florida Blue to reduce barriers to vaccination to Floridians. Last month, the company announced its participation in the nationwide Community Connector program to vaccinate 2 million of the country’s most vulnerable seniors as quickly as possible through targeted, personal outreach and vaccination events in socially vulnerable areas. The insurer also has partnered with medical and pharmacy providers, non-profit organizations and local officials to vaccinate homebound seniors, people in rural communities and other disadvantaged Floridians.

“All Floridians – regardless of their income level, neighborhood, ethnicity or employment status – should have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s the safest way for us to return to celebrating with family and friends, hearing the roar of the crowd at sporting events and concerts, and returning our state to the travel and tourism destination it’s known for,” added Geraghty.

