First Annual Pickleball Tournament on May 15

To Raise $ for Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Boca Raton, FL – Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) will hold its First Annual Round Robin Pickleball Tournament at the Delray Beach Tennis Center, 201 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, from 5 to 9 pm, on Saturday, May 15th. The outdoor event will include light bites, beverages, and music. Players will compete for top three winner trophies. Participants can play with their friends or learn how to play with a pickleball professional.

The tournament will raise funds to benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families, a community-based nonprofit that supports hundreds of local children and their families annually by providing access to year-round programs.

“This is a new and fresh event for us for a sport that has become increasingly popular in Delray. We are excited to host this event and can’t wait to meet members of the local pickleball community,” said Stephanie Seibel, CEO of ACCF.

The entry fee is $60 per registrant; participants can play in the Round Robin style tournament or attend a Beginners Clinic with a pickleball professional to learn how to play. Each ticket includes drinks and light bites. Spectators can watch for free.

To register to play or to become a sponsor, please visit achievementcentersfl.org/pickleball_2021/ or contact [email protected]

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves 900 local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org