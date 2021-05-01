FAU Celebrates Spring 2021 Graduates

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University will confer more than 3,200 degrees today for the spring 2021 semester during two in-person commencement ceremonies at FAU Stadium. The new graduates will join more than 180,000 alumni who have graduated from FAU since the University opened its doors in 1964. Today marks the first in-person commencement ceremonies since the fall 2019 semester.

“I know the past year was not what our graduates imagined when they began their journeys here at FAU, and I commend their perseverance during this unprecedented time,” said FAU President John Kelly. “Congratulations to the spring Class of 2021. We are very proud of you.”

Dr. Michael Metzner, ’12, a medical advisor and associate producer for ABC Studios, spoke at the 5 p.m. ceremony as one of the 2021 FAUAA Hall of Fame inductees. He currently works with writers to help create medical stories, as well as with directors and actors to produce realistic and captivating stories for television. In 2017, he was selected as a medical communications fellow for ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.” Dr. Metzner has worked on projects with ABC, HBO, CBS, FOX, and Netflix with some of the greatest storytellers in the industry.

Spring commencement also highlights the accomplishments of outstanding graduates, including:

Ainsley Blackwood, 18; Kevin Figueroa, 17; Nicole Nudelman, 18; Rebeca Dume, 17; and Xiyan Wu, 18; are FAU High School students who will be receiving their bachelor’s degrees before receiving their high school diplomas on Friday, May 14.

Some interesting statistics regarding the spring graduating class include the fact that 71 of the degree recipients are over the age of 50 and 13 are over the age of 60. The oldest graduate is 71, and the youngest is 17. The graduates represent 53 countries.

For the convenience of family members and friends who cannot attend the commencement ceremonies, the proceedings will be cybercast at www.fau.edu.

