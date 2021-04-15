FAU Alumni Association Board Appoints New Executive Committee, Welcomes Members

Boca Raton, FL – The Florida Atlantic University Alumni Association (FAUAA) Board recently announced its 2021-22 roster, including six members of its executive committee. Former Vice Chair Thomas Zeichman ’09, is the Board’s new chair, taking over for Roland Valdivieso ’98 who is now immediate past chair. Former alumni engagement liaison Rick Smith ’07, will serve as vice chair. Joining the executive committee are Kris Wall ’01 as secretary; Michael Miller ’98, ’04, as treasurer; and Justine Avila ’05, as liaison chair.

Thomas Zeichman is a partner at Beighley, Myrick, Udell & Lynne, P.A. He leads the bankruptcy and restructuring practice where he represents debtors, creditors and trustees in the various insolvency matters. Additionally, he represents sellers and purchasers in distressed asset situations. Zeichman also serves as a director on the board of directors for the Bankruptcy Bar for the Southern District of Florida.

“The new directors joining the Alumni Board have a true passion for FAU,” said Zeichman. “I’m excited about the impact we will make for the University in the coming years with their energy, experience and dedication.”

Rick Smith is an assistant professor of sport management at Marietta College and also works for Shoflo software as a trainer on game and event production, and consulting. Previously, he worked in collegiate athletics and alumni relations.

Kris Wall started in the financial services field following his graduation from FAU and is now in his 20th year as a financial advisor. He first started with A.G. Edwards and Sons, before moving his practice to Stifel Financial in 2009 and finally to Ameriprise in 2018. Wall helps individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations develop and implement financial plans, and manage investment strategies.

Michael Miller has been in the banking industry for the last 23 years. He is a vice president at Fifth Third Bank in the Special Assets Group. He is tasked with the direct and orderly liquidation/exit and rehabilitation of very large and complex credits with a high dollar impact to the organization.

Justine Avila is the owner/principal designer at A Jolie Design, Inc., a boutique interior and yacht design firm that has been serving South Florida since 2010. Avila has been part of the yachting industry for more than 15 years.

Roland Valdivieso is senior vice president and market leader at Professional Bank. A banking expert for nearly 20 years, he specializes in senior debt financing, cash management and relationship management.

The Board also welcomed the following new directors:

Cliff Budnick ’07, ’08, chief executive officer of Innovate Technologies

Dyann Gormeazano ’89, medical director, United Health Group

Brian Oliver ’98, founder and chief executive officer of K.W.A. Group Branding

Kris Bartels ’07, FAU Football color analyst

Eric Shaw ’72, ’73, FAU professor emeritus of marketing

Aleeka Perryman ’02, accounts payable manager at Starboard Group Management

José Zenón ’95, organizational consultant

Patience Bryant ’05, director, Black/African American Equity, Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion/Office of the President, San Jose State University

Roland Bullard, ’98, vice president for student success, Dillard University

Aryeh Lehrer ’03, senior director, talent acquisition for Comcast

Keith Oswald ’96, ’01, deputy superintendent, Palm Beach County School District

Drew Lackner ’99, ’04, vice president of sales and business development for Nox Medical

Brandey Edelsen ’05, director of business outreach for Congressman Ted Deutch

Chris Ferreira ’16, ’20, corporate relations manager, Geo Group

Gary McKay ’78, manager, Templeton & Company

Curtis Roberts ’99, assistant director of financial aid, Washington Adventist University

For more information about the FAUAA, visit faualumni.org.

