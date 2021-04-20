EXPLORE HADASSAH’SWOMEN’S HEALTH AND GRASSROOTS ADVOCACY

Chamber Member Update

Celebrating National Women’s Health Week



BOYNTON BEACH, FL – the Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region invites you to a virtual Celebration of National Women’s Health Week with an eye-opening overview of Hadassah’s Women’s Health and Grassroots Advocacy agenda on Thursday, May 13 at 7:00pm with Lauren Katz, Hadassah’s Director of Grassroots Advocacy.



Hadassah believes that when we empower women, we can heal our world, so take steps now to register for this enlightening program. There is no charge for this program.

Come and explore with us. To register, visit:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/Hadassah3/faradvocacyhour.



Upon registration, you will receive an email confirmation with the link to the virtual program. If you have previously registered for the May 13 program, you do not have to re-register.

The Hadassah Florida Atlantic Region serves 50+ chapters in Palm Beach, Martin & St Lucie Counties. Its office is located at 1325 S. Congress Ave., Suite 209, Boynton Beach, FL 33426, [email protected] , 561-498-1012.



Hadassah Florida Atlantic is part of Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA). HWZOA is a leader in medical research and development evolving out of its hospitals in Israel that is shared with the world and is a strong proponent of domestic advocacy initiatives. Visit Hadassah website to learn more: www.hadassah.org.

Media Contact: Iris Sandberg, Marketing Chair

Hadassah Florida Atlantic

Phone: 561-965-0216

E-mail: [email protected]