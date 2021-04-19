Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines available today at Palm Beach Outlets

Looking to get your COVID-19 vaccine?

Palm Beach Outlets is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic today until 6 p.m.

Anyone age 16 or older can receive a free Pfizer vaccine and will be automatically scheduled for a second, later dose.

The doses will be distributed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

They are available on a first come, first served basis.

Those interested in getting the vaccine will find the vaccination clinic at Palm Beach Outlets’ parking lot located near PetSmart.

The address is: 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach