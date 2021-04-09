Current Builders breaks ground for 284 apartments in Boca

By: Dale King

Current Builders, an award-winning general contracting firm established in 1972, has broken ground for an eight-story, 284-unit apartment complex along with an 827-space, six-level parking garage at 5201 Congress Ave. in Boca Raton.

“The project is under construction [using] the same team that worked on the Aura Boca,” another apartment complex in Boca Raton built by the same company, said Ryan Kelley, executive vice president of construction at Current Builders. That team includes Kelley along with Melisa Perez and Brian LaPierre.

The newest project’s development team is PG Mainstreet NCC 5201 Apartments, LLC, a collaboration of two seasoned South Florida developers comprised of Robert Mathias and a father/son duo, Paul and Brian Kilgallon.

Kelley said the market rate rental project is the seventh involving a collaboration of Current Builders, Mainstreet Capital Partners and RLC Architects. For more than a decade, the three firms have partnered on projects of all sizes and scopes, crossing commercial and residential markets and tallying a record of construction valued at more than $100 million.

“We are honored to once again be working with the outstanding team members at Mainstreet Capital Partners and RLC Architects,” said Michael C. Taylor, CEO and president of Current Buildings. “During the past 10 years, we have developed a tremendous synergy with these industry leaders, and together, we have created a comprehensive portfolio that has enhanced the South Florida landscape.”

This is Current Builders’ second project with Robert Mathias, president of New Century Companies. The firms most recently partnered on The Lumin, which was sold to Bell Partners Inc. for $56.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Mathias is a seasoned developer in the South Florida region credited with crafting more than $600 million of residential and commercial product including 4 West Las Olas, Cade, Caspian Delray, Franklin at Delray Beach, The Heritage Club Delray and Royal Poinciana Townhomes.

The 5201 Building is located within The Park at Broken Sound, which was developed as a business park but has expanded to include multifamily housing. Combining residential and business structures in the same center, Kelley said, “reinforces the live-work-play concept. Less drive time, more quality time to spend with family and friends. A win for people and the environment.

This will be the third complex built by Current Builders in The Park at Broken Sound. The others are The Lumin and Allure by Windsor.

The amenity-rich 5201 project will include a large clubhouse, a fitness room, a yoga room, a business center, a pet grooming room and an interior courtyard with a pool.

The Aura Boca project at the corner of Yamato Road and Congress Avenue is directly east of the 5201 development. It consists of 322 apartments on eight floors, Kelley said.

The Trinsic Residential Group has prepared a variety of layout options with one, two and three bedrooms. Aura Boca residences include designer finishes, 10-foot ceilings, tiled and artificial wood floors, stone worktops and two-tone European-style furniture. Amenities include a large modern fitness and spin center, a public pool, a club with a kitchen for cooking and private business suites. Unit sizes range from 705 to 1,414 square feet.

Aura Boca opened in December 2020, two months ahead of schedule.

Current Builders specializes in multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior buildouts, interior and exterior renovations.