COVID-19 Vaccines Available in Boynton Beach

On Tuesday, April 6 beginning at 5 pm, Floridians 18+ may visit boynton-beach.org to make an appointment to receive a free Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. One thousand appointments will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Boynton Beach Fire Rescue will be administering the vaccines at the Ezell Hester, Jr. Community Center (1901 N. Seacrest Blvd.), a state-approved vaccination site.

The City of Boynton Beach received the supply of vaccines from the Florida Department of Health, in conjunction with Palm Beach County. It is anticipated that the City will continue receiving 1,000 vaccines weekly throughout the summer, and the City’s appointment portal will re-open each week when vaccines are available (with a rotating schedule that includes closing every four weeks to administer second does to those who have already received their first dose).

Those without online access may utilize the computers at the Boynton Beach City Library (100 E. Ocean Ave.) during regularly scheduled hours; staff will be available to assist.

“Over the last two weeks, we have vaccinated 1,280 individuals at the Hester Community Center,” according to City Manager Lori LaVerriere. “To ensure equal vaccine distribution throughout our community, we enlisted local faith-based organizations to help us identify those that needed assistance making appointments.” In addition, 165 vaccines were administered at the Boynton Beach Senior Center.

In the event of appointment cancellations, the City has created a Vaccine Stand-By list. Those who sign up will be contacted only in the event that there are leftover doses, and should have the ability to arrive at the Hester Community Center within 30 minutes of being contacted. More details, along with a sign-up link and a list of frequently asked questions, can be found on the City’s vaccine FAQ page.

For more information, contact the City Manager’s office at 561-742-6010.