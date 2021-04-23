Health Care District of Palm Beach County to Close Mass Vaccination Sites at End of May

By: Robert S Weinroth

As more of our residents have been vaccinated, the demand for vaccinations has begun to recede and securing appointments has become less frustrating.

With reduced demand, the county has announced it will redirect its efforts to mobile vaccination sites beginning in June. Mass vaccination sites, now located in Palm Beach Gardens at the Burns Road Community Center, suburban West Palm Beach at the South florida Fair Grounds and in south county at the South County Civic Center, will cease operations at the end of May.

PBC Vice Mayor Robert S Weinroth and PBC Mayor Dave Kerner receiving update from Dr Alina Alonso FL DOH

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County encourages all residents, 16 years and older, to self-schedule their first-dose appointments for the Pfizer vaccine online at vaccine.hcdpbc.org.

The Healthcare District’s website (vaccine.hcdpbc.org) lists the available dates, times, locations and eligibility requirements at each of the Health Care District’s three mass vaccination sites. Individuals need to follow the state eligibility guidelines when scheduling to avoid being turned away at the sites.

A parent or guardian must be present at the appointment of those who are 16 and 17 years old.

For those without Internet access, the Health Care District’s helpline at 561.804.4115 is available to assist in English, Spanish and Creole.

All appointments are based on vaccine availability. As additional vaccine is received and appointments are opened, the community will be notified that the self-scheduler is open.

VACCINES FOR HOMEBOUND SENIORS

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is providing vaccine appointments for homebound seniors. The state encourages homebound individuals to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at their home by filling out the survey available here, emailing [email protected] or by calling 866.779.6121.

Someone from the Florida Division of Emergency Management will contact you within 72 hours to collect more information and schedule your appointment. To date, more than 7,000 vaccines have been administered through the statewide homebound vaccination program.

Testing continues to be available at the following sites:

Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (5100 N Haverhill Rd West Palm Beach 33407) Drive-through site – Tuesday through Saturday 8AM – 4PM. Any age; with or without symptoms. Testing in the order of arrival; no appointment needed (PCR/Molecular and Rapid Antigen Testing).

To preregister with your information for testing go to: https://ops.patientportalfl.com/s/?language=en_US

Health Care District of PBC C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic at Lakeside Medical Center (39200 Hooker Hwy Belle Glade, 33430). Walk-up site, appointments recommended; Monday through Friday; 8AM – Noon. Any age; with or without symptoms. Call 561.642.1000 for an appointment. (PCR Molecular and Rapid Antigen Testing).

HCD C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic (411 W Indiantown Rd Jupiter 33458). Appointments only; Monday through Friday; 8AM – 11AM. Any age; with or without symptoms. Call 561.642.1000 for an appointment. (PCR Molecular and Rapid Antigen Testing).

HCD C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic (225 S Congress Ave Delray Beach, 33445). Appointments only; Monday through Friday; 8:30AM – 4PM. Any age; with or without symptoms. Call 561.642.1000 for an appointment. (PCR Molecular and Rapid Antigen Testing).

HCD “Scout” & “Hero” Mobile Clinic Outreach (Walk-up site, any age; with or without symptoms). Varying locations and hours as scheduled. (PCR Molecular and Rapid Antigen Testing).

FAU Tech Runway at FAU (901 NW 35th Str Boca Raton 33431) Walk up site, Tuesday through Saturday from 8AM – 2PM. Any age, with or without symptoms. (PCR/Molecular and Rapid Antigen Testing).

Town Center at Boca Raton Mall (6000 Glades Rd Boca Raton 33431 – in the Sears parking lot). Walk up site; every day from 9AM – 5PM. Any age; with or without symptoms. (PCR/Molecular and Rapid Antigen Testing).

Homebound Resident Testing: Residents eligible include homebound elderly or individuals with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot leave their homes to access one of the drive-up or walk-up test collection sites.

Residents who believe they are eligible for the in-home testing option should call 561.712.6400 for a pre-qualifying assessment. The testing line is open from 8AM – 5PM Monday through Friday.

RESTAURANT REVITALIZATION FUND TO BEGIN TAKING APPLICATIONS SOON

The official application launch date will be announced shortly. Ahead of the application launch and over the next two weeks, the SBA will establish a seven-day pilot period for the RRF application portal and conduct extensive outreach and training on how to apply, application requirements and where to apply. Participants in this pilot will be randomly selected from existing PPP borrowers in priority groups for RRF and will not receive funds until the application portal is open to the public.

Eligible entities who have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include:

Restaurants, Food stands, food trucks, food carts, Caterers, Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns, Snack and non-alcoholic beverage bars, Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts), Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts), Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts), Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts), Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts), Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products.

For more information, visit the website.

VACCINE INFORMATION

Florida Health Vaccine Information Page

Florida Health – Palm Beach County Vaccine Information Page

DOH Appointment Hotline:​​​ 866.201.6754

Palm Beach County Health Care District Vaccine Information Page

Publix Pharmacy Vaccine Information Page

CVS Pharmacy Vaccine Information Page

Winn Dixie Vaccine Information Page (Hypoluxo Rd, Lake Worth only)

Wal-Mart Vaccine Information Page

Walgreens Vaccination Information Page