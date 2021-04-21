Clinics Can Help Named 2021 Hero in Medicine

Zoe and Owen

Boca Raton, FL – The 18th annual Palm Beach County Medical Society Heroes in Medicine Awardswill take place virtually on Thursday, May 20th and Clinics Can Help is proud to share the incredible news that they’ve been named the winner in the Health Care Provider Hero (Non-Physician) category.

The Palm Beach County Medical Society (PBCMS), a nonprofit organization, hosts the prestigious awards each year to honor those throughout Palm Beach County who use their skills and resources to provide outstanding services. The Health Care Provider Hero (Non-Physician) category reflects a company, institution, organization, agency, or a paid or unpaid volunteer health care or non-healthcare individual(s) or professional(s) who has devoted time, skills, and resources to assist others and contributed to the betterment of health care. Clinics Can Help was selected for their work bringing medical equipment and supplies to those who needed it desperately, even among a pandemic. Not only diapers or wheelchairs, the organization also rallied the community to make, donate, collect and distribute thousands of masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) so front line and essential workers could feel safe while doing their job.

No stranger to the awards, Clinics Can Help founder and CEO Owen O’Neill won in 2009 for his work creating Clinics Can Help and is thrilled that over a decade later the organization is taking home its own award. “We are honored to receive this award for the work we do each and every day to bring life-changing equipment and supplies to children and families across our community in need,” said O’Neill. “This really is something that is at the core of what we do. Throughout the pandemic, we knew that our community needed us and quality of life is something that should always be prioritized. We were honored to be able to stay open every day, serving clients and our community. Again, we are honored to be recognized for the work we do each day.”

Proceeds from the Heroes in Medicine event benefit Project Access, which provides health care for low-income or uninsured PBC residents and other Medical Society services.

To learn more about this event please visit www.pbcms.org. For information on Clinics Can Help, please call (561) 640-2995 or visit www.clinicscanhelp.org.

About Palm Beach County Medical Society (PBCMS)

PBCMS is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to uniting physicians to serve the common interest of the profession, developing and maintaining the highest professional and ethical standards of the medical profession, advocating the interests of physicians and their patients, and collaborating with others to improve the community’s health.

About Clinics Can Help

A vital resource in Palm Beach County and throughout southeast Florida for families in search of medical equipment such as hospital beds, wheelchairs, nebulizers, and more, CCH provides access to critical equipment for thousands of children and adults who cannot afford it. The only organization of its kind in Florida and one of only four in the U.S. that provide a vast and diverse array of equipment, CCH makes a difference through a simple process of organized recycling. For more information, please visit www.clinicscanhelp.org.