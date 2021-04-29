Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller to Hold Virtual Career Fair on May 13

Chamber Member Update

Clerk’s Office is hiring for multiple positions at locations across Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH – Looking for a new career opportunity? The Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Palm Beach County wants you to join its team.

The Clerk’s office will hold its first Virtual Career Fair from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 to recruit candidates for multiple positions at its offices throughout Palm Beach County.

Career opportunities are available in all areas of the organization, including:

• Customer Service Representatives

• Court & Official Records Specialists

• Courtroom Administrators

• Financial Specialists

Participants will have the chance to speak directly with Clerk employees and hiring managers, learn about the office’s excellent benefits package and explore careers within the organization.

The career fair is free and open to anyone who would like to learn more about professional opportunities available at the Clerk’s office. To register, visit www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/careerfair.

“We are an organization where you can continuously grow your career while helping others in our community,” said Joseph Abruzzo, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller for Palm Beach County. “Our Virtual Career Fair is a great way for job candidates to learn more about our office and all of the benefits we provide to our team.”

The Clerk’s office offers an outstanding benefits package that includes health insurance, retirement plans through the Florida Retirement System, paid holidays and paid time off. The office is also a qualifying employer for public service loan forgiveness.

All Clerk’s employees earn at least $15 an hour, after Clerk Abruzzo raised the office’s minimum wage in January.

The Clerk’s office provides formal training for new employees. Previous experience in the legal field is not required to join the office’s team.

To learn more about career opportunities at the Clerk’s office, please visit www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/careers.