City Passes Irrigation Restrictions Ordinance

Restrictions Set To Begin July 6

Boca Raton, FL – Permanent year-round irrigation restrictions in the City of Boynton Beach will go into effect on July 6, 2021, per ordinance 21-004 passed at the April 6th City Commission meeting.

Under the new restrictions, irrigation is prohibited on Friday and between the hours of 9 am and 4 pm on Saturdays through Thursdays. Irrigation between the hours of 4 pm and 9 am on Saturdays through Thursdays shall be limited to three (3) days a week as follows:



• Property with odd-numbered addresses shall be permitted to irrigate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

• Property with even-numbered addresses shall be permitted to irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Noncompliance with the irrigation regulations could be subject to a $50 fine for the first violation, with fees increasing an additional $100 for each subsequent violation, not to exceed $250 per day.

Several exemptions to these regulations apply, including items such as hand watering, conducting irrigation testing, and monitored sprinkler use for recreational purposes. More details, along with a list of frequently asked questions, can be found on the City’s irrigation web page.

“These mandatory irrigation conservation measures are intended to provide for consistent, long-term sustainability of water resources, increase water use efficiency and prevent and curtail wasteful water irrigation practices,” said Joe Paterniti, the City’s Utilities Director.

For additional information, call 561-742-6400.