Children’s Home Society of Florida’s Heroes 5K Returns to Okeeheelee Park

Boca Raton, FL – Children’s Home Society of Florida (CHS) will return to Okeeheelee Park for its 18th Annual Heroes 5K Run/Walk. With added safety measures in place this year, more than 250 participants are expected.

Registration fee: $35 (through April 18, $40 after)

Virtual registration is also available for those who cannot attend but wish to support CHS from afar.

In-person registrants will receive a race t-shirt and medal, and awards will be given to top runners in each age category.

Registration site: www.chsheroes5k.org

(Registration for the timed race closes on Friday, April 23 at 4:30pm.)

WHEN: Saturday, April 24, 2021 – 7:30am

WHERE: Okeeheelee Park, Micanopy Pavilion

7715 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33413

WHY: The 18th Annual Heroes 5K Run/Walk is CHS’ most impactful community driven event. On April 24, 2021, everyone can be a HERO for children by helping CHS keep more families safe, strong, and together. The Heroes 5K also honors our everyday heroes, police officers and fire rescue, who work tirelessly alongside CHS to protect our community.

CHS is driving child well-being in Palm Beach through innovative core solutions in child welfare, mental health counseling, early childhood education, mentoring and more.

About Children’s Home Society of Florida

On the front lines since 1902, Children’s Home Society of Florida is the oldest and largest statewide organization devoted to helping children and families. Children’s Home Society of Florida serves more than 50,000 children and family members throughout the state each year. More: www.chsfl.org.