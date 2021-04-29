Celebrate Mom at a Waterfront Mother’s Day Tea

Boca Raton, FL – Make Mom feel extra special at the City of Boynton Beach Recreation & Parks Department’s annual Mother’s Day Tea on Saturday, May 8 from 11 am – 1 pm at Intracoastal Park Clubhouse (2240 N. Federal Hwy). Guests will enjoy a light lunch, tea, DJ and dancing while taking in the Intracoastal views. All Moms will receive a flower in recognition of Mother’s Day, and everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite fancy hat.

Space is limited. Advance registration is required by May 1, and can either be done online at WeMakeLifeFun.com or in person at Intracoastal Park Clubhouse (Tuesday- Saturday 10:00 am – 2:00 pm). The cost is $15/resident and $19/non-resident.

For more information, call 561-742-6644 or e-mail [email protected].