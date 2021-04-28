Boynton Beach City Library to Promote Mental Health Awareness & Trauma Informed Care in May

Boca Raton, FL – During this past year, people nationwide have faced an increase in mental health challenges. Now, more than ever, it is paramount to provide services and highlight organizations that help those in need. Throughout May, the Boynton Beach City Library, in partnership with the Boynton Beach Mental Health Committee and Healthier Boynton Beach, will host a variety of live virtual programs designed to educate, empower and support the mental health of citizens of every age. Specific offerings include:

· Mental Health Month Book Club – Visit the library to check out a copy of Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson and join a virtual book discussion on Wed., May 19 from 1:30 – 2:30 pm. Email [email protected] to reserve your spot.

· Mindful Mondays with NAMI – Mondays in May from 12 – 12:30 pm, led by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Palm Beach County

· Walk-Fit to Music – Thursdays in May from 12 – 12:30 pm, led by Total Body Fitness with Rosa LLC

· Intuitive Eating, Healthy at Every Size, Body Acceptance – Wednesday, May 5 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm, presented by the Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness

· Eating Disorders: The Latest Information You Need to Know – Wednesday, May 12 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm, presented by the Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness

All programs are free and open to the public. Register at bit.ly/bbclmhm21.

The Boynton Beach City Library is located at 100 E. Ocean Ave., Boynton Beach, FL 33435. To sign up for a library card or learn more about library resources and programs, visit boyntonlibrary.org or call 561.742.6390.