Boca West GM Named Business Leader of Year

Matthew Linderman

Boca West Country Club’s President, COO and GM Matthew Linderman Named Business Leader of the Year by the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

Boca Raton, FL – The Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce has named Matthew Linderman, CCM, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club, as its 2021 Business Leader of the Year. Mr. Linderman will receive the honor during the Chamber’s Annual Business Award Luncheon on Friday, July 30 at the Boca Raton Resort & Club. He will be honored along with the recipients of the Business of the Year and the Small Business of the Year.

“For more than 30 years, the Boca Chamber has recognized business excellence at our annual Business Awards Luncheon. The recipients of these awards join an elite group of past honorees. Like their predecessors, they have displayed an impressive commitment to economic growth and dedication to enhancing the mission of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce,” said Troy M. McLellan, CCE, President & CEO of the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce.

Matthew Linderman was also recently awarded the Distinguished Club Executive Award by BoardRoom magazine, in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide.

“I am incredibly honored to serve on the Board of Directors for the Chamber and to help fulfill its mission of supporting the businesses and residents of our community,” said Mr. Linderman. “To be named Business Leader of the Year is a testament to the entire team here at Boca West. After a challenging year, we pulled together to keep our members safe while providing them with the best experience possible.”

About Boca West Country Club

Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, six renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping – Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service. Coming soon is the completion of a $45 million Club Expansion Program that includes a seismic 96,000 square foot Aquatics Center with five pools and a new restaurant bar, as well as a full-scale renovation of the two-story Sports Center Complex that will include for spin, aerobics, Pilates, and core training. A serene spa relaxation courtyard will be added with an outdoor wet area as well as an outdoor rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the magnificent Palmer Golf Course.

Boca West is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019 and 2020 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers. Boca West has also been named a 2021 Top Workplace USA by Energage and a 2020 South Florida Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace.

For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about club membership, call (561) 488-6934.

About the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

A 501(c)6 non-profit organization and the largest Chamber in Palm Beach County, with a membership presently composed of more than 1,700 companies representing over 130,000 employees in South Palm Beach County and beyond. Since 1952, the Boca Chamber has been enabling the community’s businesses to thrive by providing opportunities for leadership, networking, innovative business programs, education, and community involvement. For more information, visit bocaratonchamber.com.