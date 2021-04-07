Boca West Children’s Foundation Raises $139,500 from Annual Raffle Program

Matthew Linderman and Arthur Adler

Boca Raton, FL — More than $139,500 was raised in raffle ticket sales to benefit 31 local children’s charities through the Boca West Children’s Foundation’s (BWCF) annual raffle program. The winners were announced during a Facebook Live event on April 1 during which Arthur Adler, chairman of BWCF, and Matthew Linderman, CCM, President and COO of Boca West Country Club, drew the winning names.

The winners are:

• Saks Fifth Avenue Boca Raton: Stephen Harris of Boca Raton was drawn as the winner of a $7,000 shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue Boca Raton.

• Boca Raton Resort & Club: Michael and Linda Ornstein from Huntington, New York are winners of a weekend at the Boca Raton Resort & Club, complete with a round of golf.

• Celebrity Cruises: Richard Allen of Miami was selected as the winner of a Celebrity Cruises “On the Fly” excursion in which he can choose from a variety of cruises on dates that work for him. The cruise is good for up to three years and is courtesy of Scott Grody Travel.

“We received a tremendous response from our annual raffle program, enabling the Foundation to contribute even more funds to our 31 local children’s charity partners,” said Mr. Adler. “We expect to grant $1 million this year, funds that are desperately needed by the charities as their fundraising efforts have been curtailed over the last year. We greatly appreciate the support of Saks Fifth Avenue, Scott Grody Travel and the Boca Raton Resort & Club.”

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $11.3 million for specific programs of more than 31 charities.