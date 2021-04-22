Boca West Children’s Foundation Grants $280,000 to Local Children’s Charities Through “The Partnership” Initiative

Arthur Adler and Suzy Broad

Boca Raton, FL — Local children’s charities received $280,000 in grants today from Boca West Children’s Foundation through its “Partnership” initiative. Five charities received $50,000 grants and an additional six charities received grants of $5,000 each.

The Partnership is an annual initiative started by the Boca West Children’s Foundation in which interested individuals or organizations are invited to purchase a “share” for $500. Each “share” represents a vote to select grant recipients. Eleven local children’s charities competed for the winning grants to support specific programs.

Part of this year’s fund raising was an initiative, Grandkids Give Back. Grandparents purchased shares for their grandchildren, and asked them to review the proposed grants and choose the ones that resonated with them. This helped kids at an early age to recognize and understand the many needs in their community and how they can be part of fixing them.

The grant recipients were announced on April 21 during a Facebook Live event. The $50,000 grant recipients are:

A Place of Hope will provide meals for children residing at their campuses for four months.

The Fuller Center/Caridad the grant will support one of the many educational and health related projects that meet the needs of the children and families who count on both organizations.

Jewish Adoption & Foster Care Options will provide all the children living on the campus with computers and enhanced network infrastructure to continue with virtual school.

Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital will provide 750 critical therapy sessions for children who have long term degenerative medical conditions that require continuing physical care.

Sweet Dream Makers will supply 200 children with beds who are now sleeping on the floor, a sofa, sharing a bed with siblings.

Grants of $5,000 were presented to:

Boca Helping Hands, to provide six weekend meals to local children through its Back-Pack Food Distribution Program.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County to send underserved kids to one week of sleep-away camp.

Center for Family Services the S.A.F.E. Kids Program, will treat children from various forms of abuse and/or violence.

Education Foundation of Palm Beach County will provide backpacks and all the school supplies needed for an entire year for students in our highest risk schools in the neighborhoods with the lowest median income.

Junior League of Boca Raton will provide mothers with the greatest need with diapers for their babies and toddlers for a full year.

YMCA of the Palm Beaches will send children at risk to summer day camp including meals for the full summer, allowing their parents to continue working.

The Partnership was spearheaded by Foundation Board Members Sharyn Frankel, Michelle Lucknow, Linda Schaps, Barbara Stoller Wittenstein, and Yvonne Ackerman.

“We received a tremendous response to the Partnership, selling 560 shares, giving these generous individuals input on which charity programs received the grants,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director and COO, for the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County. “The program will provide thousands of children and families with meals, therapy, computer, school supplies, education and a bed on which to sleep.”

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $11.5 million for specific programs of more than 31 charities.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email [email protected].