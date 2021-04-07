Boca Raton Public Library Presents The Photography Exhibit, “Beauty In The Ordinary,” By Giada Robinson

April 5–May 31, 2021

Downtown Library

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Public Library presents a new photography exhibit, “Beauty in the Ordinary,” by Giada Robinson. Visitors to the Art in Public Places area of the Downtown Library will enjoy Robinson’s stunning photography, which brings out the beauty in nature and the human-made items that surround us in our everyday lives.

Currently a high-school student at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, Robinson has a passion for the arts. Notes Robinson, “I focus daily on expanding my portfolio by taking photography classes and trying new art forms. My goal in this exhibition was to showcase the fact that our daily lives are a constant reminder of the juxtaposition of natural elements alongside the creations that humans have made. I strive to continue these efforts and dig deeper within the beauty that surrounds us.” See more of Robinson’s growing portfolio at https://sites.google.com/view/giadarobinsonphoto/.

“Beauty in the Ordinary,” a free exhibit, will run from April 5–May 31, 2021, at the Downtown Library, 400 NW 2nd Avenue. It is open Monday–Saturday, 9:00am–5:00pm.