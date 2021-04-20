Boca Raton announces plans to improve Palmetto Park Road

The city of Boca Raton plans to discuss ways to improve parts of Palmetto Park Road for bicyclists and pedestrians. As reported by WPTV News, the planning and zoning board attended a meeting this past Thursday to discuss the issues.

Many local residents are happy to see that their complaints are being heard. The planning and zoning board are looking at different options that could be used.

City council members like Andy Thomson, are looking at ways to safely improve the road. He also mentions that many city members support the change. “It is a comprehensive plan they came up with,” says Thomson.

Residents like Katie Barr MacDougall, also heavily support this change. She mentions that addressing pedestrian walkways or bike lanes is a good start.

“The city had to know the residents are behind this. We want safety, and if they could spruce it up a little, that would be great,” says MacDougall.

The planning and zoning board will bring these concerns to the city council. The city council will then decide what can be done to improve the road. Many residents want larger sidewalks, more pedestrian walkways and more bike lanes.