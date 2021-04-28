Boca Helping Hands Expands Boynton Beach

BHH Resource Center

Boca Raton, FL — Boca Helping Hands (BHH) has just expanded its services in Boynton Beach as part of the organization’s extended strategic plan to help more people across Palm Beach County over the next 3 years. This includes emergency financial assistance and childcare funding becoming available to Boynton Beach residents, as well as an expansion of BHH’s Boynton Beach Pantry Bag Program.

Previously limited to Boca Raton residents, BHH is making available financial assistance to Boynton Beach residents in crisis to assist with rent, utilities, and childcare expenses through its Resource Center. Following Boynton Beach, the goal is to expand the program to Lantana/Lake Worth residents and then, eventually, to the other zip codes in Palm Beach County that BHH serves.

Since the inception of the BHH Resource Center in 2003, BHH has helped over 3,800 Boca Raton families by distributing nearly $1.1 million to help with rent and utilities. As federally funded pandemic assistance and moratoriums expire, Boca Helping Hands aims to expand its financial services through Palm Beach County to serve families in crisis. Boca Helping Hands also has a strong partnership with Spanish River Church and Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services to provide emergency financial support to clients by combining resources and funds.

The Boca Helping Hands Children’s Assistance Program (CAP) was started in 2006 out of the need to help working families pay for safe, reliable childcare so that they could maintain full-time employment. Since then, BHH has assisted nearly 700 kids and their families with over $460,000 to help cover the cost of daycare, summer camp and afterschool care, enabling parents like Daniella DiVentura to continue to work. Last year, Daniella received financial assistance for both rent and childcare costs. At the time, she was a single mom struggling to make ends meet.

“I felt so humbled – I’d never received financial assistance before in my life, so it was a weird feeling to accept help,” she said. “But at the same time, I felt so grateful, and it allowed me to continue to work. If I can’t work, I can’t do anything, so it really means a lot that people donate to Boca Helping Hands.”

“The establishment of Boca Helping Hands’ footprint to the north prompted the decision to expand the financial assistance program for utilities, rent and the Children’s Assistance Program,” said Trina Chin Cheong, Director of Programs. “As we address the needs of various communities, the intention is to serve more areas in North Palm Beach County.”

To apply for help, documentation must be submitted to Boca Helping Hands and is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Requirements and additional information about how to apply for financial assistance can be found on the website at BocaHelpingHands.org/ResourceCenter.

Starting on April 21, Boca Helping Hands will also be expanding its food distribution schedule in Boynton Beach from four days a week to five. The Boynton Beach satellite distribution site first opened in November of 2017 and currently distributes pantry bags four days a week at the First Baptist Church of Boynton Beach (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am-12pm). Demand has steadily increased since then, growing from 355 pantry bags of groceries distributed in that first month to 1,531 bags distributed in March of 2021. As a response to the growing need within this community, BHH is adding a distribution on Wednesdays at St. John Missionary Baptist Church from 1:00pm-2:30pm starting on April 21.

Information on how to register for the Pantry Bag Program, hours and distribution locations can be found on BHH’s website at BocaHelpingHands.org/PantryBagProgram.

In addition to receiving pantry bags in Boynton Beach, uninsured clients can also receive medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare vouchers to be redeemed at Genesis Community Health. In an effort to provide healthcare services to the economically disadvantaged, Boca Helping Hands distributed 522 vouchers in 2020 and has given out 198 vouchers to date in 2021. Currently, there is a dedicated volunteer who distributes vouchers at the Boynton Beach location; however, because we’re actively recruiting more volunteers to assist, please visit the website to confirm distribution availability at our satellite locations in Boynton Beach, West Boca, and Lantana. Vouchers are also available at the Boca Helping Hands main facility in East Boca Raton Monday-Friday from 9:00am-12:30pm.

To further support the Boynton Beach community, Boca Helping Hands has also joined the Heart of Boynton Social Service Alliance, a group of agencies that will coordinate resources to provide a safety net for Heart of Boynton residents as they navigate the road to COVID-19 recovery. The brainchild of Sherry Johnson-Frew, Program Director at the Boynton Beach Faith Based Community Development Corporation, the Alliance will work to prevent evictions and foreclosures, provide emergency and flexible financial aid, identify resources for mental health education and family caregiving, and provide job training classes and assistance with job placement. BHH will provide job training resources to area families. BHH has already helped cover a portion of the cost of one person’s training to become an Emergency Medical Technician.

“Building productive partnerships – like with the Boynton Alliance – is part of our strategy to maximize our impact in the communities we serve,” said Boca Helping Hands Executive Director Greg Hazle.

About Boca Helping Hands

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various assistance programs, BHH supports over 27,000 people annually.

BHH distributes more than 80,000 pantry bags each year at four Palm Beach County locations and serves over 90,000 hot meals annually, six days per week. The organization expands access to affordable medical, dental and behavioral care through its partnership with Genesis Community Health, serving clients at clinics in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach. BHH sends weekend meals home with food-insecure elementary school students via the BHH Backpacks Program and assists working families with the rising cost of childcare through the Children’s Assistance Program (CAP).

With an increased focus on client self-sufficiency, BHH awards scholarships for qualified candidates to attend accredited vocational training classes that prepare them for careers in the healthcare, information technology and transportation industries. BHH also offers free English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes and courses in nutrition and other life skills. Staff and volunteer mentors counsel the unemployed and underemployed in basic workplace skills and help them polish resumes and search for jobs.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health and financial stability.

Charity Navigator named Boca Helping Hands a Four-Star Charity for the 14th consecutive year in April 2020. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.